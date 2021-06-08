The Brookhaven City Council is expected to vote on its 2021 millage rate after three public meetings held this June.

The anticipated 2021 millage rate, or the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes, is 2.74 mills, according to a city press release. If the council approves the rate at its June 29 meeting, the city will preserve the same millage rate it has held since 2016.

Because of a recent revaluation of real property tax assessments, the proposed millage rate will result in an increase in property tax by 0.056%, according to the press release.

The first meeting will be held virtually on June 15 at 7 p.m. The second and third meetings will be held on June 29 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The last two meetings will be held in person at City Hall at 4362 Peachtree Rd, but will also have virtual options, according to the press release.

The links for each meeting will be posted on the city’s website 72 hours before.