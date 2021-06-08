Dunwoody’s free summer concert series “Groovin’ on the Green” will kick off June 12 at 6 p.m.

The concert series will take place at the new Brook Run Park Amphitheater at 4770 N. Peachtree Rd, according to a city press release. The amphitheater opened last summer, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has not hosted any large gatherings until now.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since last summer. This is just the kind of thing our community had in mind when we planned and built the new amphitheater,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch in the press release. “I’m anticipating big crowds, and I’m excited for the community to gather again.”

Due to COVID-19, it is still unsafe for non-vaccinated people to attend large, crowded outdoor events, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC states that fully vaccinated people, however, can safely attend outdoor gatherings.

The concert on June 12 will feature music from the Josh Gilbert Band, a band with Southern rock/pop, blues and Americana sounds. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and picnics, but can also enjoy meals from Big Burgers & Wings and C-Bo’s Barbeque food trucks and wine or beer from Moondog Growlers.

The next concerts will take place on July 10 and Sep. 11, and the bands will be announced at a later date.