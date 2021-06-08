If you are looking to go fly fishing this year, how does the thought of 700,000 trout hitting the water entice you?

Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resource Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, anglers can look forward to an exceptional year of trout fishing, according to state officials.

“The Georgia trout stocking program is typically supported by four trout hatcheries. With the Lake Burton Hatchery renovation wrapping up, we will be stocking primarily from the other three hatcheries,” explained WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator John Lee Thomson.

“Good rainfall and a mild winter have allowed for great growth at these locations. Our regular distribution effort began the last full week of March, and all waterbodies scheduled to be stocked have received trout.”

Popular creeks and rivers that receive regular trout stockings include Cooper Creek in Union County, Little Amicalola Creek at Amicalola State Park, Holly Creek in Murray County, and Johns Creek in Floyd County and the Tallulah River in Rabun County.

There’s also good trout fishing to be found in Catoosa, Chattooga, Fannin, and Stephens Counties.

A complete list can be found online where you can also sign up for weekly trout stocking reports.

Before you go

The daily limit is eight trout on general regulation trout waters. Anglers are reminded to respect private property rights along streams flowing through private lands, and to obtain permission before fishing on private property.

Georgia anglers can support fisheries conservation and trout management buying a fishing license at Go Outdoors Georgia and buying the special trout license plate.