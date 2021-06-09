The Buford Highway community will hold its second annual celebration to recognize the achievements of the area’s students.

The celebration, called the Outstanding “Little” Neighbors Academic Achievement Event, will take place on June 13 at Northeast Plaza at 3307 Buford Highway, according to a press release. Two local nonprofits focused on preserving the diverse quality of the corridor, We Love Buford Highway and Los Vecinos De Buford Highway, are hosting the event.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 13, students and their families can enjoy live music and cake, and awards will be given to over 40 students who have achieved “high academic standing.”

The celebration was first held last year as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic halting many end-of-year celebrations for students, according to the press release.

“We saw the urgent needs of addressing the human impacts of our youth,” said Juana Alzaga, We Love Buford Highway’s director of program. “Recognizing the work that these students and their families continue to strive [for] in academics is something that needs focus.”

A local circus, Circus Vazquez, has donated over 100 circus tickets for students and their families, according to the press release. If local businesses or organizations are interested in donating services or items towards awards, they can contact Alzaga at juana.alzaga@welovebuhi.org.