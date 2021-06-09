Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed filed paperwork with the city Tuesday night to begin accepting campaign donations to win back his old job.

Reed has been loudly hinting that he would jump into the mayoral race since Keisha Lance Bottoms announced in May that she would not seek re-election.

Reed joins a growing field of candidates for mayor, including City Council President Felicia Moore, Councilman Andre Dickens, attorney Sharon Gay, Councilman Antonio Brown and political newcomer Walter Reeves. Reed missed out on Tuesday’s first candidate forum, where public safety dominated the conversation.

Candidates must qualify during the week of Aug. 17 to be on the Nov. 2 ballot.

