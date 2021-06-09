A new Italian restaurant called Tre Vele is planned for Sandy Springs.

It’s coming to the City Walk shopping center at Roswell Road and Hammond Drive, taking over the former Three Sheets location. It will occupy 3,500 square feet with a 1,500-square-foot rooftop patio.

The concept is from the team behind Buckhead’s Mission + Market restaurant. That includes brothers Ryan and Jonathan Akly, along with chef and partner Ian Winslade.

Tre Vele will be a “modern, elevated Italian restaurant specializing in handmade pasta, as well as other classic Italian dishes,” according to a press release.

Italian restaurant Tre Vele is headed to Sandy Springs (Special/Ian Winslade). Italian restaurant Tre Vele is headed to Sandy Springs (Special/Ian Winslade). Italian restaurant Tre Vele is headed to Sandy Springs (Special/Ian Winslade). Italian restaurant Tre Vele is headed to Sandy Springs (Special/Ian Winslade). The restaurant will take over the Three Sheets location at Sandy Springs’ City Walk shopping center (Google Maps). At left, Ian Winslade and Jonathan Akly.

Giancarlo Ruiz, formerly of restaurant Storico Fresco, will serve as executive chef. Ruiz, who spent 16 years in Florence, Italy, will serve dishes such as Veal Milanese, Coda alla Vaccinara (braised oxtail with a red wine tomato sauce), and Red Snapper Acqua Pazza.

Restaurant Consutling Group Inc. is leading the design of the new restaurant. It will include a glass-enclosed pasta room where guests can watch the chef.

“While we are so proud of our long tenure running Three Sheets, we are very excited for this next chapter,” partner and co-owner Jonathan Akly said in a release. “Like many in the industry, the pandemic brought upon challenges, especially for Three Sheets since its focus was hosting large corporate events and gatherings.”

Akyl added, “Looking ahead, this presented us with the perfect opportunity to pursue this new endeavor. Additionally, Sandy Springs’ food and beverage offerings have transformed so much in the last few years, and we are excited to be a part of the evolution.”