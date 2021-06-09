Reporter Newspapers continues its coverage of the Class of 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians from our communities.

Today, we feature the top students from our local schools in the DeKalb County School District: Chamblee Charter High School, Cross Keys High School and Dunwoody High School.

“Celebrations are in order,” Cheryl Watson-Harris, superintendent of DeKalb County School District, said in a graduation tribute. “While the pandemic has shifted how we do a lot … you’ve flawlessly risen to the occasion to be the picture of what it means to move onward and upward while focusing on achieving and surpassing goals.”