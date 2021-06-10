The Brookhaven police have made an arrest in the stabbing of a pregnant woman on the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, 30-year-old Christopher Jones was arrested on June 10 in connection with the June 5 stabbing of an unnamed woman on the Peachtree Creek Greenway. Jones has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

During a June 10 press conference, police said Jones was identified by a tipster who recognized a photo captured by city security cameras along the Greenway. Working with other police departments, BPD located Jones, who was arrested near the MARTA Arts Center Station in Atlanta on the morning of June 10.

BPD spokesperson Lt. David Snively said that Jones admitted to the stabbing, but investigators are still looking into what events led up to the incident. He also said investigators have determined that Jones has a history of mental illness and is unhoused.

“We believe that mental illness did play a role in this case,” Snively said.

Snively said the victim – whose family has requested she remain unidentified – was pregnant and walking with her 3-year-old son, who was uninjured, at the time of the stabbing. The victim gave birth by an emergency C-section, and while she is recovering, the newborn is in critical condition and expected to remain hospitalized for several months.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend of the victim.

This information is based on press releases from the BPD and does not include all of the information BPD may have. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty, and details may change as the investigation continues.