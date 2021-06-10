Brookhaven will start its paving plan on June 10, beginning work on repaving 24 streets across the city.

The paving project will cover nine roads in the LaVista Park area and 15 roads throughout the rest of Brookhaven, according to a city press release. The Brookhaven City Council approved a $3.5 million contract for the project with Allied Paving Contractors at its April 13 meeting, along with a loan of $1.2 million from its General Fund unassigned fund balance to the LaVista Park Special Tax District fund for that area’s paving project.

The first streets to be paved will be Longwood Trace, Sheridan Court, East Osborne Road (from Caldwell Road to Apple Valley Road) and Citadel Drive (from Wild Creek Trail to Briarcliff Road), according to the press release.

If the project goes as expected, by the end of 2021 Brookhaven will have paved a total of 211 roads since 2014, according to the press release.