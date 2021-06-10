Brandt Blocker has stepped down from his role as executive and artistic director of City Springs Theatre Company four years after he helped launch the company.

Natalie DeLancey takes over as executive director of City Springs Theatre Company after serving as its managing director. (City Springs Theatre Company)

Natalie DeLancey, who has been serving as the organization’s managing director, will take over the executive director’s role. Tony award-winner Shuler Hensley will serve as the company’s interim artistic director, the theater company said.

“In four short years, one altered by the pandemic, we have installed ourselves as the premiere home for professional musical theatre in metro Atlanta,” Blocker said. “I have every confidence that City Springs Theatre will continue on as a leading player in the Atlanta arts scene and remain committed to professional, Broadway-quality productions and innovative educational initiatives.”

DeLancey also joined the theater company in 2017. She previously served as director of Arts Education & Community Outreach for ArtsBridge Foundation, an outreach arm of Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

“My goal is, and has always been, to deepen the connection between our Atlanta theater family with the talent, resources and support of the Broadway district,” Hensley said.

The company has had three successful seasons as a leading partner organization at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. It also helped bring back live theater with its production of “Mamma Mia!” this past May at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

“Through Brandt’s artistic vision and leadership, City Springs Theatre has changed the landscape of the arts in Atlanta. We are indebted to him for positioning the theater company for continued excellence in its productions and future growth,” said Steven Hauser, chair of the theater company’s board.

City Springs Theatre Company was formed in 2017 by Sandy Springs residents Jan Collins, Steven Hauser, and Peggy and Jerry Stapleton.