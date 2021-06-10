Following her announcement that she won’t run for re-election, Dunwoody Councilmember Pam Tallmadge has announced her resignation, effective July 15.

Dunwoody City Councilmember Pam Tallmadge.

In an interview with Reporter Newspapers, Tallmadge said an offer to buy her home in Dunwoody prompted her decision to resign. She and her husband had no plans to move immediately, she said, but the buyer made an offer they couldn’t refuse.

“It was an offer that if we didn’t follow through, would we ever get it again?” she said. “It was just great for us.”

Tallmadge announced in May that she would not run for re-election this November, endorsing Catherine Lautenbacher, the program director for Leadership Sandy Springs.

Tallmadge said when they initially agreed to the offer for their home, she and her husband looked for something in Dunwoody so she could finish her term. But finding a home in the city – and one in District 1, the community she serves – proved to be difficult.

“It would have to be District 1. That makes it even harder,” Tallmadge said. “As mayor, you can live anywhere in Dunwoody, but I have to be District 1.”

Ultimately, Tallmadge said the couple chose a new build in Woodstock, Ga.

Tallmadge said she will continue to work hard on projects, such as the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade and the Dunwoody High School Hall of Fame, until she leaves.

“I still have things to do,” she said.

According to city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher, Mayor Lynn Deutsch has said she is “committed to appointing a replacement” for Tallmadge this summer.