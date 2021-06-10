Saint-Germain French Bakery & Café is opening a new location at Buckhead Village, the upscale project Atlanta developer Jamestown bought in 2019.

Saint-Germain is a concept from husband-and-wife team Mathieu and Heather Jourdan-Gassin. The first location opened in 2016 at Ponce City Market.

The bakery offers classic French pastries, croissants, chouquettes, macarons and chocolates, along with a selection of wine and champagne. It’s named after the Parisian neighborhood Saint-Germain-des-Pres.









Saint-Germain French Bakery & Café is set to open in late summer at Buckhead Village (Photos courtesy of Jamestown).

The bakery is set to open at Buckhead Village in late summer, operating daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will be located at 3035 Peachtree Rd.

“Saint Germain French Bakery & Café will be a true homage to the ‘joie de vivre’ of French café culture,” founder and co-owner Mathieu said in a press release. “We’re excited to provide guests with a true neighborhood bakery and café to serve a little slice of France at any moment of the day.”