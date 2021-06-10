Two suspects who were allegedly involved in a recent Buckhead burglary were arrested in other states, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

On May 29, officers were dispatched to a residential burglary on West Paces Ferry Road. The victims told police that a man came to their door, asking to show them work being done to trees near a neighbor’s property line.

“While the victims were outside with one suspect, the second suspect entered the home and removed over $100,000 worth of jewelry from inside,” police said.

APD released surveillance video from the scene, showing the interaction at the front door, and later, another suspect entering the home.

Both suspects were arrested in other states, Atlanta police said.

Justin Luigi Frank, 27, was apprehended in New Orleans on outstanding warrants in Florida. Jacob Mitchell, 23, was apprehended in Houston, Texas, also for outstanding warrants in Florida.

“We anticipate securing warrants on the two for the incident in our jurisdiction,” said APD.

Police are now warning people to be aware of these scams.

“This ploy is not new … The suspects typically state they are at the location doing work on a neighbor’s home and lure the victim outside to show them where they will be working. While the victim is outside speaking with one suspect, a second suspect enters the home and removes valuables from inside.”