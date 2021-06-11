A Dunwoody plan to help local restaurants during lunch hour got off to a musical start this month.

Dunwoody’s Economic Development Department has launched what they call “Midweek Music,” a new initiative where different musicians will play pop-up shows at a group of Dunwoody restaurants each Wednesday in June. According to city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher, the initiative is meant to help restaurants that are struggling during lunch hours.

“Restaurants in the Shops of Dunwoody have had success with music during dinner hour, so we thought this might be a way to boost interest in eating out at lunch,” Boettcher said in an email.

On June 9, local musician Mark Gallegos played at Cafe at Pharr and Royal Spice Indian Restaurant, both located in Dunwoody Village on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Joe Caporaso, who performs as “Joe Capo Guitar” and has performed at the Dunwoody Farmers Market, played outside Farm Burger, Goldbergs Fine Foods, and Takorea, all located in the Georgetown Shopping Center on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Mark Gallegos performing outside restaurants in Dunwoody Village on June 9. Photo by Paul Ward.

Boettcher said the city would be open to other musicians, but only have Gallegos and Caporaso scheduled for now. Below is the tentative schedule and list of restaurants for Midweek Music throughout the month of June.

Joe Caporaso, known as Joe Capo Guitar, performing outside restaurants in Georgetown Shopping Center on June 9. Photo by Paul Ward.

June 16, 12-1:30 p.m.

Williamsburg at Dunwoody shopping mall on Jett Ferry Road: E. 48th Street Market, Asian Cafe, Jersey Mike’s, Crema Espresso Gourmet

Ashford Lane on Olde Perimeter Way: The Hummus & Pita Co., Ali’s Cookies, Panera Bread, Tin Drum Asian Kitchen

June 23, 12-1:30 p.m.

N. Shallowford Road: Cafe Sababa, Simply Thai Cuisine, Bay Leaf

Winters Chapel Road: Gyro Gyro, Pizza Piccola, maybe Maximo’s Gyro & Kabob

June 30, 12-1:30 p.m.

Ashford Lane on Olde Perimeter Parkway: HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Taco Mac, Outback Steakhouse

Dunwoody Village on Chamblee Dunwoody Road: Chupito’s Azteca Grille, Budi’s Sushi, Village Burger