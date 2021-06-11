Atlanta Police are working to stop so-called “slider crimes” and warning motorists to be vigilant when they stop to pump gas or pick up something at a retail shop.

According to APD, slider crimes occur when a driver leaves their car unlocked, usually while pumping gas. A thief “slides” into the car and steals items – and sometimes the entire vehicle –  then jumps into an accomplice’s car and flees the scene.

Officers, especially those patrolling Zone 2 in Buckhead, have been on heightened alert for slider crimes and their efforts continue to pay off.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley is Editor of Atlanta Intown. He can be reached at editor@atlantaintownpaper.com.