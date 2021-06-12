If you’re planning a trip to the mountains this summer, you’ll find plenty to keep you entertained as events sidelined last year by the pandemic return to North Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.



The events calendar is packed with outdoor fun, and while you’ll still need to follow social distancing rules, things are definitely looking more “normal” with something to do for all ages and interests.

Live at Paradise Hills Winery in Blairsville, Ga. Christmas in July in Helen, Ga. Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, Tenn.

We rounded up these recommendations to add to your itinerary this summer:

Live at Paradise Hills Winery

Paradise Hills Winery in Blairsville, GA will host an evening of vino and music on June 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. featuring music by Trailer Hippies. Expect mountain, folk, homespun music and a groovy down to earth vibe. Find out more at paradisehillsga.com.

Asheville Art in the Park

There’s always something to do in Asheville, NC. But if you’re heading up for a weekend getaway in June, be sure to check out Art in the Park at Pack Square Park in downtown on June 19 and 26. Artists from across the region will have their work for display and sale. Find out more at exploreasheville.com.

Wanderlingerfest – Music, Art & Beer Festival

Chattanooga, TN’s Wanderlinger Brewing Company will be rocking June 18-20 with three days of local music, beer, art, and food. The event is for ages 21 and up. Some of the bands playing include Strung Like a Horse, Cold Planet, Opposite Box, Milele Roots, Behold The Brave and Lenox Hills. For tickets and information, visit wanderlingerfest.com.

Freedom in the Forest Retreat

Celebrate the Summer Solstice in Blue Ridge, GA June 18-22 with this special event featuring daily hiking, yoga, meditation, swimming, organic meals and more. Reservations and and information at wildwoodmagic.com.

Blue Ridge Mountains Wine and Jazz Festival

The June 26 event in Blue Ridge, GA will feature a selection of diverse wines from around the world and those made locally in North Georgia and North Carolina. There will also be food prepared by local chefs and top jazz performers from the region. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Find out more at blueridgecountry.com.

Christmas in July – Helen

If you can’t wait until December, then you’ll be delighted that Christmas comes early in the Bavarian-style village of Helen, GA. The annual holiday extravaganza is set for July 16-17 at the Helen Arts & Heritage Center and includes artists and fine craftsmen from across Northeast Georgia along with music, face painting, baked goods and more. Find out more at helenarts.org.

Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In

Enjoy three fun-filled days of “hillbilly fun” at Meeks Park in Blairsville, GA July 29-31 with a swap meet, live music, real moonshine, mountain crafts, and plenty of classic cars, trucks, bikes, rat rods and more. Find out more at gammoonshinecruizin.com.

Georgia Mountain Fair

The 70th annual Georgia Mountain Fair will be held in Hiwassee, GA Aug. 13-21. There will be musical performances, arts & crafts, carnival rides, unique attractions and more. Visit georgiamountainfairgrounds.com for tickets and details.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark

One of Sevierville, TN’s newest attractions is this massive state-of-the-art 50-acre waterpark, which includes rides like the Avalaunch watercoaster, Black Bear Rapids, tall slides, surfing simulator, 35,000 square foot wave pool, and more. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase their daily admission tickets in advance at soakymountainwaterpark.com.