Atlanta Police say two men were shot on Saturday in separate incidents, one in Buckhead and the other in Morningside.

Buckhead

On June 12, around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to 2166 Peachtree Rd., the address of the Houston’s restaurant in Buckhead. At the scene, officers found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim and a friend were leaving a nightclub on Bennett Street when they were confronted by a group of armed male suspects. “At some point during the confrontation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and victim,” police said.

The victim was alert and transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Morningside

Later that day, around 3:04 p.m., police responded to an incident at 591 E. Morningside Drive. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to APD. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the incident, police said.

Increase in shooting victims

This marks a continued wave of violent crime across the city. Through June 5, there have been 377 shooting victims this year in the city of Atlanta, according to data compiled by APD. That’s up 38% for the same period of time in 2020.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

Specifically in police Zone 2, which covers areas including Buckhead, there have been 39 shooting victims through June 5 of this year, up 70% from the same period in 2020.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant last week outlined a summer plan to curb crime. That includes targeting nightclubs and boosting the department’s gun violence unit. Read the full story here.