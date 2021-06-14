Two 15-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night shooting of a Lenox Square Mall security guard, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD Deputy Chief Tim Peek talks to reporters Sunday night about a shooting incident at Lenox Square Mall.

On June 13 at 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at the mall in response to shots being fired. They found a man in his early 40s, who works as a security employee at the mall, outside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Nearby witnesses provided descriptions of the suspects to police, who began canvassing the area. Officers detained two suspects outside the adjacent Westin hotel who police believe are “significantly involved” in the shooting, said APD Deputy Chief Tim Peek in a news conference. Watch it on Facebook.

Monday morning, police said the two suspects detained at the scene were arrested. The suspects are a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female. They are charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of firearm by person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The suspects are being held at a youth detention center, according to police.

Peek said the department’s new summer crime plan brought swift response to the incident.

“That gave us a multitude of police units in the actual footprint,” he told reporters. “So immediately as this situation began to unfold, we were able to get a significant number of police officers in the area. Dozens of officers were able to respond.”

Peek said the investigation is ongoing.