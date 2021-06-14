Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts has announced the winners for its Student and Faculty Juried Exhibition and Teen Invitational.
The local arts center held an opening reception for the exhibition on June 10, where a panel of judges chose winners for numerous categories. The exhibition will be open to the public until Aug. 21 and is located at the Spruill Gallery at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Rd.
The winners of the adult portion of the exhibit are:
Best Three-Dimensional Work: Kaye Barefield
Best Two-Dimensional Work: Chad Creasy
Best in Show: Nancy Armstrong
Honorable Mentions: Kathy Walton, Regina Wolff and Carol Street
The winners of the first-ever teen portion of the exhibit are Hanna Quillen and Ella Shiver.