Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts has announced the winners for its Student and Faculty Juried Exhibition and Teen Invitational.

The local arts center held an opening reception for the exhibition on June 10, where a panel of judges chose winners for numerous categories. The exhibition will be open to the public until Aug. 21 and is located at the Spruill Gallery at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Rd.

The winners of the adult portion of the exhibit are:

Best Three-Dimensional Work: Kaye Barefield

“Plague Doctor, AD 1619 – AD 2020” – Kaye Barefield, ceramic and mixed media sculpture.

Best Two-Dimensional Work: Chad Creasy

“White Peacock” – Chad Creasy, oil on canvas.

Best in Show: Nancy Armstrong

“Mixed Bag” – Nancy Armstrong, acrylic on canvas.

Honorable Mentions: Kathy Walton, Regina Wolff and Carol Street

“Flora Magnifica” – Kathy Walton, raku ceramic and recycled steel.

“Chameleon Heaven” – Regina Wolff, ceramic.

“Billie Holiday” – Carol Street, charcoal.

The winners of the first-ever teen portion of the exhibit are Hanna Quillen and Ella Shiver.