Dunwoody will soon have two new open-container districts.

At its June 14 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council approved an ordinance creating two new entertainment districts where visitors could walk around freely with alcoholic beverages.

The two new districts would be at the existing Ashford Lane Shopping Center at 4531 Olde Perimeter Way – which is undergoing a massive redevelopment – and at the future High Street development. The High Street development has not been built yet, but is expected to include retail, office space, and living space, according to its website. The development would be located on 36 acres at the northwest intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive.

A rendering of the Ashford Lane project in Dunwoody.

The council first reviewed this ordinance at a May 24 meeting. During that meeting, city staff suggested that the city remove the requirement for open containers to have stickers that show the beverage was approved for outdoor drinking. However, after pushback from council, the ordinance was approved with the sticker requirement in place.

Two other changes include adding language that prohibits visitors from taking their drinks into active, fenced-in construction areas and parking garages. These proposed changes would apply to all of the city’s entertainment districts, including the one at Dunwoody Village.

Councilmember Tom Lambert asked how the city planned to ensure that all businesses were property educated on how the open-container rules work. Economic Development Director Michael Starling said the city is in the process of creating signs for each business, and are going to meet with businesses to go over what they can and can’t do.

“I want to thank everyone for being proactive on this, and getting these entertainment districts in place before these businesses open,” Lambert said. “I think that’s a great thing for business and a great thing for the community.”