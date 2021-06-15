Brookhaven resident John Funny has announced he will run for the District 4 Brookhaven City Council seat this November.

Funny, who serves as the chairman for Brookhaven’s Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission, announced his bid in a press release on June 15.

“I offer our community real world experience and hands-on leadership as I seek their support in electing me to this role,” Funny said in the release. “I believe in Brookhaven and will continue my advocacy to make it the best place in the metro to call home. We all know the impact that policy decisions can have on a community and as your Councilman, I promise to be your voice and your leader to ensure that our interests are fully represented.”

In addition to serving on the social justice commission, which has been tasked with addressing issues of diversity in the city, Funny served eight years on the city’s Planning Commission, which evaluates land-use issues and makes recommendations to the City Council.

According to the press release, Funny has never run for public office before, and is currently the owner and operator of Grice Consulting Group, LLC, a transportation planning and engineering firm.

The District 4 seat is held by Councilmember Joe Gebbia, who announced earlier this year that he would not run for re-election. One other candidate, Dale Boone, has said he will also run for the seat.

Funny’s campaign will hold a kick-off event on June 22 at Roc South restaurant, located at 3009 Buford Highway from 5-7 p.m.