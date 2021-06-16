The Brookhaven City Council has approved a $130,000 contract with architectural firm Lose & Associates to begin planning the new Langford Park.

During a June 15 meeting, the council approved the contract, which will include engineering, design, permitting, bidding and construction management of Langford Park. The city purchased the property at 1174 Pine Grove Ave. in April of 2020.

At its May 25 meeting, the council approved funding in the amount of $200,000 to move forward with the Langford Park project. According to city documents, the contract with Lose & Associates is already budgeted in the project account.

A site plan of the amenities to be added in the city’s new Langford Park at 1174 Pine Grove Ave.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden, the approval of this contract will allow the city to begin the planning process for the park. A future meeting with Lose & Associates will kick off that process, including discussion of the master plan and project goals. A spokesperson from the city said the meeting has not yet been scheduled.

According to the contract, proposed improvements for the park include a looped concrete pathway, a playground, a seating area, and a pavilion that could be used for small events.