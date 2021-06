Nicolas Uppal has dropped out of the race for Buckhead’s District 8 Atlanta City Council seat.

Uppal said in an email that he could not compete with rival candidate Mary Norwood’s campaign funding.

Uppal had cited his opposition to the Buckhead cityhood movement as his main reason for running. He said he might support another candidate in a council race.

District 8 incumbent J.P. Matzigkeit is not running for reelection on the Nov. 2 ballot.