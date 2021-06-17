From now on, June 14 will be known as Janae Profit Day in the city of Dunwoody.

During a June 14 City Council meeting, Mayor Lynn Deutsch recognized Profit, a recent graduate of Dunwoody High School, for her outstanding achievements in athletics.

Student athlete Janae Profit with Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch at the June 14 City Council meeting.

According to the city’s Facebook page, Profit won the 2019 state championship in the track and field event of shot put. In 2020, she was the runner-up for Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year, which honors high school student athletes.

In her senior season, Profit was undefeated in both shot put and discus, and won the state championship, according to the proclamation. She also broke three records – one state record in shot put that had stood for 10 years, and DeKalb County records in shot put and discus which had stood since 1994.

Profit will continue her studies and athletic career at the University of Virginia.

To read the proclamation in its entirety, residents can visit the city’s website.