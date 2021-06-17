Dunwoody has partnered with MARTA and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) to bring artistic and safety improvements to a Dunwoody rail station.

A new mural will be unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Park & Ride and shuttle pick-up area at the Dunwoody Station at 1111 Hammond Drive, according to a press release. The ceremony will be held on June 22 at 11 a.m.

The shuttle pick-up and drop-off area at the Dunwoody MARTA station. The mural will be painted on the space highlighted in yellow.

Atlanta artist Neka King was selected to paint the mural, which will be located behind the shuttle pick-up and drop-off area. Representatives from MARTA’s public art program, the PCIDs, Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts and other local art professionals partnered to select King.

The PCIDs also worked with MARTA to install upgraded lighting and decals to help customers find their way.



“Dunwoody Station is an essential hub for the Center Perimeter. Our partnership with MARTA made it possible to enliven the space and experience for professionals who use the many last-mile shuttles in the district,” Ann Hanlon, executive director of the PCIDs, said in the press release. “It creates a better customer experience and reflects an evolution of Perimeter that has been underway for decades and is at its most visible around Dunwoody Station.”