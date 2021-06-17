Dunwoody Police say an 82-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car Wednesday evening.

On June 16, shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Vermack Road and Parliament Drive.

They found a pedestrian unresponsive on the ground and began life-saving measures prior to the arrival of DeKalb County Fire Rescue. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the pedestrian as John Lange, 82, of Dunwoody.

The driver of the vehicle, an 83-year-old Sandy Springs resident, immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police. No criminal charges have been made, and the crash investigation is ongoing.

Dunwoody Police say an 82-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car Wednesday evening at Vermack Road and Parliament Drive. (Google Maps)

Amy Wenk

Amy Wenk is Editor of Reporter Newspapers. She can be reached at editor@reporternewspapers.net