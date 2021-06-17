Dunwoody Police say an 82-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car Wednesday evening.

On June 16, shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Vermack Road and Parliament Drive.

They found a pedestrian unresponsive on the ground and began life-saving measures prior to the arrival of DeKalb County Fire Rescue. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the pedestrian as John Lange, 82, of Dunwoody.

The driver of the vehicle, an 83-year-old Sandy Springs resident, immediately stopped and remained at the scene, according to police. No criminal charges have been made, and the crash investigation is ongoing.