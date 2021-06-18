A Fulton County Superior Court judge granted Sandy Springs a 30-day injunction against the owners of an alleged party house on Northside Drive in a hearing held June 18.

The property owners were going to be served on June 18, city spokesperson Dan Coffer said.

“As the complaint outlined, there are two events planned and this is proactive to shut down this commercial action. That’s why we took this action,” he said.

Thursday night, McIntosh declined to comment to Reporter Newspapers, saying his attorney Nathaniel Middleton would handle all further matters. Middleton hadn’t responded to a requests for comment on the complaint or the temporary injunction by early Friday afternoon.

The city filed a complaint in Fulton Superior Court against the owners of the house at 5785 Northside Drive to stop the owners and two event operators from holding parties on June 19 and 26.

City attorneys Dan Lee and Caleb Saggus filed the complaint for an emergency temporary restraining order, temporary and permanent injunction, in the Superior Court of Fulton County on June 17, city spokesperson Dan Coffer said.

Neighbors have made noise complaints about the house at 5785 Northside Drive and citations have been issued. (Google Maps)

Javier McIntosh is among the four defendants named in the complaint, which claims he is an owner of the house at 5785 Northside Drive NW.

Read the full complaint below:

McIntosh runs a video production company with his brother, who was also named in the complaint.

City Council passed an ordinance on June 14 that banned ticketed events or events at houses rented for parties in residential neighborhoods. The action was in response to a growing number of complaints about houses being used for large events that caused excessive noise for neighbors, with partygoers engaged in reckless driving and causing parking issues.

The June 17 complaint claims the defendants are operating a business in a residential area, holding events such as cooking classes, comedy shows, jams sessions and a food and wine festival. An online listing also shows plans for a pirate pool party on June 26.

The property also is advertised as available to rent for parties and events, with services offered for a fee including bartending, sound system use and the use of a pole dance studio, the complaint says.

The complaint claims that sale and ticket prices for the events include the sale of alcohol, even though the “defendants do not possess a license to sell alcohol of any kind.”

McIntosh was cited for a noise ordinance violation when Sandy Springs Police were called to the house at 5875 Northside Drive NW on May 31, according to the complaint.

The complaint said the city cited defendants for violating city zoning ordinances for:

· Hosting an event without a special event permit;

· Using the property for commercial use in a residentially zoned area;

· Installing a gate without a permit;

· Accumulating rubbish or garbage via the installation of tarps near the property line.

The city scheduled meetings with McIntosh on June 14 and June 17, but according to the complaint, he did not attend those meetings.