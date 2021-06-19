For most of us, retirement means slowing down and enjoying what’s familiar and comfortable. That’s not true of everyone, however. There are older adults who have an enterprising spirit that kicks in and keeps going well after their mid-60s.

Atlanta Senior Life found four of them nearby and profiled them in a recent series of articles.

Geoffrey Levy

Mary Ellen Moseley

Gene Rubel

Paul Richin, MD

Paul Richin, MD retired from working in hospitals in August 2020. The doctor, who said he is “over 65 and on Medicare,” decided to go back into private practice and “get back to old-style medicine” with Orthopedic Cortisone Injection Center, the office he opened in Dunwoody at the end of last year.

Mary Ellen Moseley found herself in need of a new career in the late 1990s, so she turned her skills into a business helping others keep up with their household chores. “Anything a housewife doesn’t have time to do, I’m there,” she said. Miss Moseley, as she prefers to be called, will turn 80 in August, but she has no intention of slowing down.

Much of Geoffrey Levy’s life involved selling pearls and working with soccer teams. When the 65-year-old noticed small CBD shops popping up in the area, he saw an opportunity. “I decided to open one that’s more like a supermarket,” Levy said. His Apothecary ATL, located in Sandy Springs, offers more than 250 products. He’s not the only one, this new craze all over the world is becoming a business vision for many people, and CBD business loans are becoming sought after by lots of business start ups.