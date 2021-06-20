The new superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is a familiar face.

Ann Honious has been named superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. (Special/

Melissa Lyttle)

Ann Honious returns to lead the federal park system, which manages sites along 48 miles of the Chattahoochee River. It’s based in Sandy Springs.

Honious had served as the park’s acting superintendent for eight months in 2020.

Now, she will begin a permanent role on Aug. 1, National Park Service (NPS) acting Regional Director Pedro Ramos said.

“During her initial run with Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, Ann formed meaningful connections with neighboring communities, partners and staff. She is well-positioned to leverage those relationships while expanding the park’s reach to increase access and advance the park’s mission,” Ramos said.

“As acting superintendent for the park last year, I came to recognize and appreciate what an asset this park is and how important it is to the regional community,” Honious said.

Since 2015, Honious has been the deputy superintendent for National Capital Parks – East where she oversees parks in the Washington, D.C. area.

She plans to relocate to Atlanta area in August with her husband and dog, Lucy.