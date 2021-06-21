A local wind band will play a 4th of July concert at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park Amphitheater.

The Callanwolde Concert Band will perform at the city’s new amphitheater on July 4 at 5 p.m. This will mark the band’s first in-person concert in nearly 16 months, according to a Facebook event. Because the band has had to cancel multiple concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will also include music from the winter holidays.

The Callanwolde Concert Band will play a free show on July 4 at Brook Run Park.

The concert is free. The park is located at 4770 N. Peachtree Rd. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks.