A local wind band will play a 4th of July concert at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park Amphitheater.
The Callanwolde Concert Band will perform at the city’s new amphitheater on July 4 at 5 p.m. This will mark the band’s first in-person concert in nearly 16 months, according to a Facebook event. Because the band has had to cancel multiple concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will also include music from the winter holidays.
The concert is free. The park is located at 4770 N. Peachtree Rd. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks.