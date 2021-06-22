A young black bear is “causing quite the stir” in Sandy Springs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Over the past day, the DNR has received 10 reports of the bear, said Kaitlin Goode, head of the organization’s Urban Wildlife Program.

“He seems to be bouncing around,” she said, adding the bear was spotted crossing Abernathy Road at Roswell Road around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The bear has also been seen near the Chattahoochee River.

While there isn’t a resident bear population in Sandy Springs, it’s not uncommon for young bears to migrate out of north Georgia this time of year, Goode said. That’s because it’s breeding season and older, dominate bears force out younger bears, who then go seeking new territory. The bears often follow the Chattahoochee River, she said.

“He just wandered too far,” Goode said.

Becky Poole, who works as a nanny in Sandy Springs, saw the bear on Monday. It was in the yard at the home off Wright Road, not far from the intersection of Abernathy and Roswell roads. Poole said she had just come inside from playing with the child she cares for.

A picture of the black bear that’s been spotted in Sandy Springs. (Special/Becky Poole)

“I was making his lunch, and I heard him say ‘bear,'” Poole said, who shared pictures on Facebook. “We have been learning about animals, so I kept cooking. I turned around to see a large black bear 10 feet from the window. It was crazy!”

Apparently, it’s not the only bear in town. There have been sightings of another bear around Norcross and Peachtree Corners, Goode said.

For now, the DNR is continuing the monitor the bear in Sandy Springs, with hopes it will move out of the area on its own.

Goode advises residents who see the bear to give it plenty of space and an escape route into the woods. “It’s more scared of us,” she said.

If you see the bear, you can call 1-800-366-2661 to make a report. For more information on bears, visit the BearWise website.