The music of the 1970s will take center stage at Dunwoody’s next summer concert.

The Hedonistas, a five-piece Atlanta-based band, will play music from the 1970s at Brook Run Park Amphitheater as part of the city’s “Groovin’ on the Green” series on July 10 at 6 p.m.

The series started on June 12 with the Josh Gilbert Band.

The concert is free, and attendees are invited to bring picnic blankets and food. Food trucks such as King of Pops, South of Philly, C-BO’s BBQ and Gyro Chef will be on site. Moondog Growlers will also be there selling beer and wine.

The last show in the series will be Sep. 11.