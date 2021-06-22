The city unveiled a new mural at the MARTA Dunwoody station during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 22.

The mural, by Atlanta artist Neka King, is located behind the shuttle pick-up and drop-off area at the station. The city partnered with MARTA and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) to bring the artistic endeavor to the station.

Atlanta artist Neka King painted the Dunwoody MARTA station mural, which was unveiled during a June 22 ceremony.

Members of Dunwoody’s City Council stand alongside artist Neka King to cut the ribbon.

Neka King’s mural at the Dunwoody MARTA station.

Members of Dunwoody’s City Council, PCID board members, and MARTA board members were present at the ceremony. Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said she hoped the mural would welcome back commuters as they start to return in the late summer and fall.

“To make the area where [commuters] wait for their rides to get to work so much more pleasant to spend time in is going to be a great benefit to our community,” Deutsch said.