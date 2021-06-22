The rock band The Revivalists will headline Brookhaven’s summer block party on July 30 and 31.

The city announced the event, called the Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party, at its May 4 City Council meeting. The festival is meant to celebrate the city’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those involved in the food and music industries. The party will take place in the Brookhaven MARTA station parking lot along Dresden Drive and Apple Valley Road.

The Revivalists will take the stage July 31, according to a city press release. Other performers include Better Than Ezra, Jagged Edge, Saleka, and Hunter Callahan. On July 30, the acts will be Rick Springfield, The Amy Ray Band, Baylee Littrell, and Revel in Romance.

According to the press release, the event is also intended to celebrate a “return to normalcy” and to encourage residents to get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, people who are unvaccinated are still encouraged to avoid large gatherings.

The event will also include food trucks and other attractions. Attendees are encouraged to take MARTA or the city’s shuttle services due to the lack of onsite parking. Masks are required on MARTA and all shuttles. For more information, please click here.