Buckhead-based Atlanta Bicycle Coalition has formally merged with pedestrian advocacy group PEDS.

The merger comes after the two groups first entered into talks in February of this year.

According to a press statement about the merger, the two organizations will gain efficiencies that will bolster advocacy to reclaim Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive, and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk, and roll.

In 2019, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition expanded its mission beyond bikes to include all forms of sustainable transportation.

In the next year, the merged organization will unveil a new name in alignment with the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition’s new strategic direction. Read more on Atlanta Intown.