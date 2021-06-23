A new splash pad will soon open in Brookhaven’s Ashford Park.

The city will officially open its new Ashford Park Splash Pad at 2980 Redding Rd. with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24, according to a press release. Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst and District 2 Councilmember John Park will cut the ribbon at 5 p.m.

The project is funded by the city’s $40 million park bond, which was passed in 2018. The splash pad at Ashford Park has a colorful surface and buttons to turn on spray features. Other improvements at Ashford Park include a new pavilion with ceiling fans and picnic tables.