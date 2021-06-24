“Journalism is about giving. It’s about public service.”

Long-time journalist Christiane Amanpour had said that in 2018 when she was inducted into Atlanta Press Club’s Hall of Fame. She was talking about the importance of community journalism.

For years now, I’ve carried those eight simple words around in my phone. They just ring true, especially as I start this new role.

I just published my first issues as editor of Reporter Newspapers and what better time to join.

Our communities seem vibrant again.

The Sandy Springs “Take it to the River” Lantern Parade returned in June after taking a year off due to the pandemic. Pictured here are Karas Cahill and Clark Ashton of the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons, which performs at lantern parades across metro Atlanta. (Amy Wenk)



After what easily was one of the most challenging and stressful years, we are starting to come back together. Our kids are being kids again. Perhaps we are joining our neighbors for live music or checking out new restaurants. And, while still being cautious, hopefully we are enjoying life a bit more.

I’ve been out, too. I took my one-year-old son to the Sandy Springs Lantern Parade, which returned after a year off due to the pandemic. We saw flying pigs, lit-up birds, and most of all, smiling faces. My son, who’s been basically housebound since birth, was enthralled. He didn’t make a sound, just took it all in.

I certainly look forward to seeing you, hearing about the issues that matter most and learning more about the great people and places that define our communities. Reporter Newspapers was founded on great journalism, a tradition I’m proud to continue.

