Area residents can use an app to get bids from five lawn service companies within 24 hours.

Shannon Bond from Teaghlach Lawn Care, which offers service in Sandy Springs, said the company uses GreenPal to get its name out and to communicate with customers. That helped during the pandemic.

Homeowners can use the GreenPal app to get competing bids for their lawncare. (GreenPal)

“We didn’t really have to deal with a lot of face-to-face interaction,” he said.

He said the app helps reach potential customers. He doesn’t have to visit a property to offer an estimate as customers can post photos.

“I normally can get my foot in the door, so to speak, with the pre-estimate,” Bond said.

“I like GreenPal for a couple of reasons. And one is because it allows us to reach customers that we normally wouldn’t see,” he added.

The app enables customers of Teaghlach Lawn Care to see the company’s schedule and to pay for services through its Stripe account.

To use GreenPal, customers put their job on the app, which provides an estimate of the cost. Lawn care companies then bid on the job. The customer then schedules a company from the bidders.

Bond said getting new customers can go slower for Teaghlach, but that can be because other companies have longer standing that gives them a higher reliability rating. The retention rate is awesome, he said.

Teaghlach mows lawn, does edging and trimming and blows off the hard surfaces on the yard maintenance side. The company also does some landscaping, Bond said, anything from building retaining walls to pouring patios and concrete or laying paver stones. Fence repair is another service offered.