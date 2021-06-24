Atlanta Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot two people Wednesday at a gas station in Piedmont Heights, killing one and wounding another.

The gas station at 2195 Monroe Drive. (Google Maps)

Nigel Nembhard, 36, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Atlanta Police Department. He’s being held at Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.

The incident happened June 23 at 2195 Monroe Dr.

Early in the morning, police said a dispute arose between a driver of a rideshare vehicle and its passengers. The driver is accused of shooting two of the passengers, leaving one dead and the other critically wounded. A third passenger fled the scene on foot, said APD.