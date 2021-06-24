Atlanta Police said last weekend they teamed up with Georgia State Patrol to increase patrols in the Buckhead Village, resulting in 13 arrests.

Between 16 to 20 state troopers joined Atlanta officers on June 19 and 20.

“The detail resulted in approximately 66 traffic stops, 38 citations issued and 13 arrests with one being a man wanted by DeKalb County for murder. Officers also impounded 4 vehicles and seized one firearm,” said the Atlanta Police Department.

The effort was in response to increased criminal activity and an Instagram post “showing an individual posturing up with a long gun in the middle of a crowd” in Buckhead’s West Village, said Zone 2 Commander Major Andrew Senzer in a video posted on Twitter.

“I view this detail as a complete success,” Senzer said. “I feel like we needed to make a statement and set the tone moving into the summer.”