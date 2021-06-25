A modern American restaurant planned for Buckhead will feature an enclosed sunroom overlooking Peachtree Road.

5Church Atlanta on Friday announced it would expand to Buckhead, taking over the former Sage Woodfire Tavern space at 3379 Peachtree Rd.







Renderings of 5Church Buckhead, which is expected to open this fall. (Special/5Church)

5Church currently has one Atlanta location at Midtown’s Colony Square. The new location is set to open in fall.

“Buckhead has a special place in my heart, and we have had many guests ask us to open in Buckhead,” Ayman Kamel, principal of 5Church Atlanta, said in a press release.

Executive chef Mark Alba will helm the kitchen of 5Church Buckhead. The menu will feature favorite dishes from the Midtown spot, along with new offerings. A chef’s kitchen is planned to showcase “chef Alba’s magic,” said the release.

“Buckhead is known for exceptional food, nightlife and art, and we are going to impress our guests with new, unique experiences including amazing artwork and ‘wow’ moments that they will not find anywhere else,” Kamel said.