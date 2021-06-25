A Brookhaven police major has been selected to be chief of police in Morrow, Ga.

The Morrow City Council confirmed BPD Major Renan Lopez de Azua as the chief of police of Morrow Police Department at a June 8 meeting, according to a press release. He was sworn in to the position on June 23.

Lopez grew up in Morrow and is the first Puerto Rican law enforcement agency head in Georgia, according to the press release. He began working in law enforcement with the Clayton County Police Department in 2003.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve my hometown as their chief of police, and look forward to the opportunity to be part of the growth of the city,” Lopez said in a press release.