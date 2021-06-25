The U.S. Justice Department has filed suit to overturn Georgia’s new election law.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the federal lawsuit will seek to overturn part of Senate Bill 202, which imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, allows for unlimited challenges to a voter’s qualifications, cuts the runoff election period from nine to four weeks, shortens the time voters have to request an absentee ballot, and even criminalizes giving food and water to voters waiting in line at polling places.

Seven other lawsuits – including a joint one filed by New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter Fund, and Rise – have been filed by various nonprofits and voting rights groups to overturn the state’s voting law.

Read more on Atlanta Intown.