Brookhaven and Dunwoody projects meant to improve traffic flow around I-285 in the Perimeter Center area have been completed, according to a press release.

In March, the two cities began working on the transportation projects with the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs). The Dunwoody project extended the westbound left-turn lane from Perimeter Center West to Perimeter Center Parkway by 200 feet, allowing vehicles to move through the intersection more easily.

An aerial photo by Acres Studios of Perimeter Center West after completion.

“As traffic picks up in the area with more employees returning to Perimeter offices, drivers will enjoy some relief from the turn-lane bottleneck identified on Perimeter Center West during pre-COVID times,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch in the press release. “We’re grateful for PCID’s teamwork and regional perspective regarding transportation challenges in the Perimeter.”

The Brookhaven project extended the left-turn lane from Perimeter Center Parkway to Ashford Dunwoody Road by about 250 feet.

An aerial photo by Acres Studios of Perimeter Summit after completion.

“I applaud the PCID for their participation in long term traffic solutions which transcend municipal boundaries and improve the one thing all of us have in common: the north metro commute,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst in the press release.

While the projects were completed with the help of both cities, the press release states that the PCIDs paid for all design and construction costs.