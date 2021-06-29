Twelve24, a 16-story office building that connects to the Dunwoody MARTA station, has sold for $195 million.

The Twelve24 office tower is 16 stories and located at 1224 Hammond Drive. (Special)

Office Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust based in Newton, Mass., on June 28 announced it acquired Twelve24.

The nearly 346,000-square-foot building is located at 1224 Hammond Drive, next to Perimeter Mall.

Twelve24 houses the corporate headquarters of Insight Global. It also features retail and restaurant space, including Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant that’s set to open this summer.

Trammel Crow Co. and a joint venture partner advised by CBRE Global Investors developed the project. It opened last year.