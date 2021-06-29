A new fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is planned for Buckhead’s Peachtree Battle neighborhood.

Cava is coming to 2333 Peachtree Rd., according to a permit filed in Atlanta. It would replace the Zoe’s Kitchen at the Peachtree Battle shopping center, which is anchored by a Publix grocery store.

The buildout for the restaurant could cost $175,000, according to the permit.

Cava is a concept from Washington, D.C.-based Cava Group, which had acquired Zoe’s Kitchen in 2018. The company has started converting some of the restaurants. In April, Cava completed a $190 million financing round to fund its restaurant expansion, according to Bloomberg, which reported 14 conversions were planned for Atlanta.

Atlanta’s first Cava restaurant just opened at Buckhead’s Tuxedo Festival shopping center, also taking over the Zoe’s Kitchen there. According to an Instagram post, Cava has other locations planned for the Perimeter area, Druid Hills, Chamblee, Alpharetta and Peachtree City. The Perimeter location will be at 1165 Perimeter Center West, Suite 340, according to Cava’s website.