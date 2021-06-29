Sophia Choi, Channel 2 Action News Anchor
Sophia Choi anchors Channel 2 Action News Saturday and Sunday AM and is a general assignment reporter.
Doug Turnbull, WSB Traffic Reporter
Doug Turnbull is the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB and is also known as the Gridlock Guy. He hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com.
Karson Pennington, Miss Georgia
University of Georgia student Karson Pennington, a native of Augusta, is Miss Georgia 2021.
Megan Wright, Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen
Megan Wright, a Calhoun native, is the 2021 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen
Lucy McBath, U.S. Representative
Sally Harrell, Georgia Senator
Michael Thurmond, DeKalb County CEO
Robert Patrick, DeKalb County Commissioner
Ted Terry, DeKalb County Commissioner
Lynn Deutsch, Dunwoody Mayor
Eric Linton, Dunwoody City Manager
Dunwoody City Council
Cheryl Watson-Harris, DeKalb County Schools Superintendent
Anna Hill, DeKalb County Schools District 1 Board Member
Dunwoody High School 2020 Hall of Fame inductees