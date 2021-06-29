Sophia Choi, Channel 2 Action News anchor. (Special)

Doug Turnbull, WSB traffic report. (Special)

Sophia Choi, Channel 2 Action News Anchor

Sophia Choi anchors Channel 2 Action News Saturday and Sunday AM and is a general assignment reporter.

Doug Turnbull, WSB Traffic Reporter

Doug Turnbull is the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic on 95.5 WSB and is also known as the Gridlock Guy. He hosts a traffic podcast with Smilin’ Mark McKay on wsbradio.com.

Karson Pennington, Miss Georgia. (Special)

Megan Wright, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. (Special)

Karson Pennington, Miss Georgia

University of Georgia student Karson Pennington, a native of Augusta, is Miss Georgia 2021.

Megan Wright, Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen

Megan Wright, a Calhoun native, is the 2021 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Lucy McBath, U.S. Representative

Sally Harrell, Georgia Senator

Michael Thurmond, DeKalb County CEO

Robert Patrick, DeKalb County Commissioner

Ted Terry, DeKalb County Commissioner

Lynn Deutsch, Dunwoody Mayor

Eric Linton, Dunwoody City Manager

Dunwoody City Council



Cheryl Watson-Harris, DeKalb County Schools Superintendent

Anna Hill, DeKalb County Schools District 1 Board Member

Dunwoody High School 2020 Hall of Fame inductees